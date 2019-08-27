DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.06

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and traded as high as $12.17. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 900 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Ballantine purchased 2,335 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $28,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.