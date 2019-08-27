e-Gulden (EFL) Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $437.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00717232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011670 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013663 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000773 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,911,064 coins and its circulating supply is 17,088,551 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

