Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,268,300 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the July 15th total of 917,100 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 282,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EGBN shares. TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. 6,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,875. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Eagle Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

