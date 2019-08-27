Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stake Raised by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,763 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 57,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBMT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.28. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Shavon Cape bought 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,567.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,608.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

