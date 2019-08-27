East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt (TSE:ECF.UN) Trading Down 0.1%

East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt (TSE:ECF.UN) shares traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.09 and last traded at C$9.09, 19,675 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 186% from the average session volume of 6,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.23.

East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt Company Profile (TSE:ECF.UN)

East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund is a closed end fixed income fund launched and managed by Arrow Capital Management. The fund is co-managed by East Coast Fund Management Inc It invests in fixed income markets. East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund is domiciled in Canada.

