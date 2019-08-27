Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

DEA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.48. 1,167,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.64. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald E. Kendall sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $83,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,511.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $172,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,750 shares of company stock valued at $881,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,167,000 after buying an additional 874,410 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 208.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 916,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 619,807 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 172.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 708,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 448,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,292,000 after purchasing an additional 413,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 58.2% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 980,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 360,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

