Electra Trading 11.7% Lower This Week (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Electra coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, Novaexchange, Fatbtc and Cryptopia. Electra has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $1,121.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electra has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000251 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,450,062,592 coins and its circulating supply is 28,582,906,039 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, CoinBene, Novaexchange, Fatbtc and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.