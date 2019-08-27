Electroneum (ETN) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $36.99 million and approximately $103,824.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Cryptomate, Liquid and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,789,355,063 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, TradeOgre, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, Liquid, CoinBene, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

