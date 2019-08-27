Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.97

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and traded as high as $54.75. Elektron Technology shares last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 1,020,918 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.56 million and a P/E ratio of 24.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 52.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.72.

Elektron Technology Company Profile (LON:EKT)

Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Elektron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elektron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.