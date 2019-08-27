Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 11,124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 854,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after acquiring an additional 846,791 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,096,000 after purchasing an additional 546,307 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1,345.5% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,505,000 after purchasing an additional 290,557 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3,550.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 273,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 265,899 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,587,000 after purchasing an additional 239,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.49.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,292.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $112.11. 62,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $103.65 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.