Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.76

Shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 320470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Embraer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer SA will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 36.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Embraer by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Embraer by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

