Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.66

Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and traded as high as $9.73. Empire Resorts shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 4,345 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Empire Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Empire Resorts alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire Resorts by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Empire Resorts by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY)

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,090 video lottery terminals and 20 electronic table game positions; Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York; The Alder, a 101-room modern lifestyle hotel; and Amenities, a Casino with 332 guest rooms and suites.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Empire Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.