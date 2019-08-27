Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Empire from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.94.

Empire stock opened at C$36.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.42. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$22.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

