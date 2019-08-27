Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.89. 204,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $40.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $346.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,631,000 after purchasing an additional 229,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,308,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,045,000 after purchasing an additional 191,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,546,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 699,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 150,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

