Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Short Interest Update

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,800 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 1,516,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endologix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Get Endologix alerts:

ELGX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.39. 1,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,351. The stock has a market cap of $96.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.37. Endologix has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.43. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 120.57% and a negative net margin of 60.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Endologix will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Endologix by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 509,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Endologix by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 166,409 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Endologix by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Endologix by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 433,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 237,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Endologix by 880.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 552,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 496,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.