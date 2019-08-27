Endor Protocol (EDR) Market Cap Hits $5.34 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $5.34 million and $1.53 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitForex, Upbit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.12 or 0.00894994 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000746 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,819,907 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bittrex, DEx.top, CoinBene, Hotbit, BitForex, Coinsuper, Coinall, Upbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

