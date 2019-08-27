Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) Senior Officer Buys C$249,240.00 in Stock

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) Senior Officer Marc Edward Rossiter purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$623,100.

Shares of EFX stock traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.02. 220,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,317. Enerflex Ltd has a 12 month low of C$11.96 and a 12 month high of C$20.38. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$23.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

