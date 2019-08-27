Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Director Acquires C$13,530.00 in Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,509 shares in the company, valued at C$93,381.35.

Shares of TSE ESI traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.73. The company had a trading volume of 790,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ensign Energy Services Inc has a one year low of C$2.67 and a one year high of C$7.06. The firm has a market cap of $444.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.90.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.45.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.