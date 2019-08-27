EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Reaches $0.0432

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. One EnterCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $129,726.00 and $596.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.39 or 0.05137005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000151 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

EnterCoin is a token. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin.

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

