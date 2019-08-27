Entercom Communications Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

Entercom Communications has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Entercom Communications to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Shares of Entercom Communications stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.21. Entercom Communications has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entercom Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Schmaeling bought 55,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,990.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,436.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,256,202 shares of company stock valued at $7,295,969 in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETM. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Entercom Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

