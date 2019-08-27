Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.08. 34,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,675. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 90.72%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $536,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

