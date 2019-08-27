Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.88

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 31390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 target price on Equitrans Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $406.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.06%.

In related news, Director Margaret K. Dorman bought 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $124,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas F. Karam bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,423 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,356,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 32.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,416,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,193,000 after buying an additional 1,086,489 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 91.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,242,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,841,000 after buying an additional 1,072,991 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 19.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,629,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,385,000 after buying an additional 1,065,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2,565.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 906,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after buying an additional 872,759 shares during the last quarter.

About Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

