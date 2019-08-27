ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Up 30.3% in August

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,100 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 280,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $14,748,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 220.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 384.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

ESE traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,343. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $85.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.25.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

