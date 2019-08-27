ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 902.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,190,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,581,000 after buying an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 2.6% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 795,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after buying an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.00. 9,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,446. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.