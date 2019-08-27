Evergy Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Evergy has a dividend payout ratio of 81.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get Evergy alerts:

NASDAQ EVRG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.32. 160,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,258. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.16. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $65.45.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

In other news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $296,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $58,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.