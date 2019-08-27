Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Stock Holdings Lowered by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Evergy by 34.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 465,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 119,015 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Evergy by 102.0% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Evergy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 825,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Evergy by 15.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $465,000.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $58,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ:EVRG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.33. 20,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,258. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $59.16.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Several research firms have commented on EVRG. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.