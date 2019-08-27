Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.53

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $1.59. Evogene shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 27,751 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.14.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.35). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 1,193.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 217,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 286,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 34,626 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 414,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 276,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

