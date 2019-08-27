Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Down 54.5% in August

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:EVOL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.11. Evolving Systems has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolving Systems stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.44% of Evolving Systems worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

