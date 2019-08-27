Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Falcon Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLMN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.35 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

Shares of FLMN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $515.17 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

In other news, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 1.8% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,543,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,841,000 after purchasing an additional 113,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 1,296.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 163,149 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at $3,385,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,288,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

