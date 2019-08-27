Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FERGY. ValuEngine raised Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS FERGY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 168,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,201. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $8.67.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferguson (FERGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.