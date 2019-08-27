Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Update

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,726,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 1,463,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.91. 10,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $263.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of -0.07.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiesta Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $139,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,168,932 shares in the company, valued at $72,313,358.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 532,646 shares of company stock worth $7,349,597. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,188,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 991,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 73,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

