Filta Group (LON:FLTA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $158.50

Filta Group Holdings PLC (LON:FLTA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 158.50 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.13), with a volume of 3930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 million and a P/E ratio of 33.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 183.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 213.14.

In other Filta Group news, insider Timothy (Tim) John Worlledge bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £18,600 ($24,304.19).

Filta Group Company Profile (LON:FLTA)

Filta Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, franchises on-site environmental kitchen solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Germany. The company offers FiltaFry, which provides fryer management services, including the on-site micro-filtration, and removal and replacement of cooking oil; Fita-Seal for the on-site replacement of refrigerator and freezer door seals; and FiltaGMG, a drain related services comprising live bacteria drain dosing and installation, and servicing of grease recovery units.

