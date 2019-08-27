Financial Review: PANALPINA WELTT/ADR (OTCMKTS:PLWTY) and HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

PANALPINA WELTT/ADR (OTCMKTS:PLWTY) and HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PANALPINA WELTT/ADR and HAYS PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PANALPINA WELTT/ADR 1.22% 12.71% 3.35% HAYS PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PANALPINA WELTT/ADR and HAYS PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PANALPINA WELTT/ADR $6.17 billion 0.81 $79.79 million $0.67 63.16 HAYS PLC/ADR $7.75 billion 0.36 $223.33 million $1.52 12.64

HAYS PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than PANALPINA WELTT/ADR. HAYS PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PANALPINA WELTT/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PANALPINA WELTT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. HAYS PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. PANALPINA WELTT/ADR pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HAYS PLC/ADR pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HAYS PLC/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

PANALPINA WELTT/ADR has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HAYS PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PANALPINA WELTT/ADR and HAYS PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PANALPINA WELTT/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00 HAYS PLC/ADR 0 2 1 0 2.33

Summary

HAYS PLC/ADR beats PANALPINA WELTT/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PANALPINA WELTT/ADR

Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG provides air and ocean freight, and logistics services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS. The company's air freight services include general, special, express, and intermodal services; and charter and emergency services, as well as virtual cargo airline and e-freight services. It also provides ocean freight products, such as full container load, less-than-container load, and non-containerized load products, as well as various services, such as dangerous goods handling, temperature controlled transportation, cargo insurance, letter of credit processing, certification and legalization of documents, food and drug administration filing, and advanced cargo information filing. In addition, the company offers logistics and manufacturing services comprising manufacturing assembly and testing, technical distribution, installation, and product life cycle extension services that include repair, reconfiguration, and reselling; and 3D printing, demand-driven inventory dispositioning, and end-to-end e-commerce solutions, as well as inbound, distribution, finished goods, aftermarket, reverse logistics, warehousing, and other value added logistics services. Further, it provides energy and project solutions that include planning, transport engineering, route and site survey, marine and cargo charter, carrier, and origin and destination services; and supply chain solutions comprising planning, sourcing, making, delivering, and returning services. Additionally, the company offers full and less than truck load, and consolidation road services; and rail, cargo security, and business implementation services. It serves the automotive, chemical, consumer and retail, energy, fashion, government, aid and relief, healthcare, hi-tech, manufacturing, perishable product, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About HAYS PLC/ADR

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

