First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Short Interest Down 24.7% in August

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:FCBP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,884. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Choice Bancorp has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $28.30.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong purchased 7,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $153,140.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,926 shares of company stock valued at $422,487. 15.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Choice Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Choice Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in First Choice Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

