First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the period. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 6.17% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCAL. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $991,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,462,000.

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $53.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

