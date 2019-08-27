First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,709,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $143,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,692.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,117. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95.

