First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Karp Capital Management Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 2.2% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 106,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 61,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.97. 5,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,258. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.78 and a one year high of $52.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.