Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Flowers Foods also reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.66 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

FLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 138.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 59.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLO stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 34,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,590. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.85%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.