Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Flushing Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Flushing Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flushing Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $548.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $10,858,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 222.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.