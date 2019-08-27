Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,830,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $909,477,000 after buying an additional 411,632 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,803,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,808,000 after buying an additional 997,004 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,682,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,275,000 after buying an additional 83,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,377,000 after buying an additional 787,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,294,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,288,000 after buying an additional 434,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $2,817,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,388,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,945,435.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,193.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $3,642,598. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cowen began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $81.11. 57,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.82. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.38 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

