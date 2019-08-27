Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up 1.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.30% of Fortis worth $51,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Veritas Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Fortis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

FTS stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,995. Fortis Inc has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.68%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.