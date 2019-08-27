Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Fortive has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.43. 143,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fortive has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.48 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $84.00 target price on shares of Fortive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.87.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.