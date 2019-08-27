FujiCoin (FJC) Market Capitalization Tops $227,449.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit. In the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $227,449.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,201.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.01848368 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.21 or 0.03061000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00718055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.90 or 0.00773511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00070720 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00494804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007800 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,234,291,371 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin.

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

