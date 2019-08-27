Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Short Interest Update

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLGT. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $5.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 12,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $142,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 412,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fulgent Genetics stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Fulgent Genetics worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLGT traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,161. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $234.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

