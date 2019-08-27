GameCredits (GAME) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $11,411.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Upbit and BitBay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00713062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011651 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00013674 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000782 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex, HitBTC, YoBit, Coinrail, Crex24, BitBay and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.