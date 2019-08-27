Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4,619.76

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,619.76 and traded as low as $4,210.00. Games Workshop Group shares last traded at $4,242.00, with a volume of 32,043 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,605.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,061.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 577 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,778 ($62.43) per share, with a total value of £27,569.06 ($36,023.86).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

