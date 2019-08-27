Gemini Dollar Price Tops $1.00 (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and Bibox. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and $1.84 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 6,997,053 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, Bibox, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

