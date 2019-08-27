General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report $4.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.04 billion and the highest is $4.13 billion. General Mills also reported sales of $4.09 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 18th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $17.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.14 billion to $17.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Edward Jones upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.98.

GIS stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 357,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 780,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 366,376 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 433,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.