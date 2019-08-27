GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Shares Up 2.6%

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 17,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 107,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market cap of $13.50 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About GFG Resources (CVE:GFG)

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Pen Gold project consisting of 162 claims covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Dore Gold project, which covers an area of approximately 205 square kilometers located in Ontario.

