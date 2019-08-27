GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Update

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of GIGM stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,262. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

In related news, CEO Cheng-Ming Huang purchased 69,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $163,893.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 229,203 shares of company stock valued at $550,649 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.04% of GigaMedia worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.